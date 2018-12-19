The Dorper Sheep Society of Australia (DSSA) has confirmed they are committed to seeing the Prime Dorper Lamb Marketplace project finalised.

In a press release issued today, president of the DSSA, Tim Stevenson, said the board of the DSSA does not see the DSSA as a provider of such a service, however a facilitator to enable that such a project would have the best chance to become commercially viable.

“With this in mind the board is currently negotiating the final stage of the pilot project which will then lead to the successful commercialisation of PDL Marketplace,” Mr Stevenson said.

“Due to the fact that negotiations are ongoing and not finalised the board is limited in what we can announce, however the board is confident and committed that the finalised agreement will be reached with the other co-funding partners very soon.”

Mr Stevenson said a suitable agreement will involve a steady income stream returned to the DSSA via a royalty for every animal that moves through the PDL marketplace and that there are will be an innovative and alternate market place for Dorper lamb.



“As a breed society the DSSA cannot encourage its members enough to support PLL Marketplace in its final stages of the project and then in commercialisation, as benefits will flow directly back to the society,” Mr Stevenson said.

The DSSA postponed the commencement of the pilot project, due to “unforeseen circumstances” two weeks ago after it was originally set to be launched in September this year.

The story PDL Marketplace will be finalised first appeared on Farm Online.