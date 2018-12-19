Farmers concerned about climate

FOLLOWING the release of the biennial State of the Climate report, some farmers are calling for the Federal Government to take immediate steps to mitigate climate change.



Farmers for Climate Action, CEO Verity Morgan-Schmidt said the report demonstrated the worsening conditions that many Australian farmers have been struggling with for months now, and the urgent need to take climate action immediately.

Read more: State of the Climate Report

“Climate change is here now. We can’t afford to kick the can down the road any further,” she said.

“In the past few months alone, we’ve had a debilitating drought in eastern states; blistering heatwaves and unprecedented fires in Queensland; and widespread flooding in Victoria and NSW.

“These disasters are just an unpleasant taste of challenges to come if there is no swift and decisive action on climate. Things will only get tougher for farmers if nothing is done.”

Ms Morgan-Schmidt said the approval of new thermal coal mines demonstrated the Federal Government had no capacity to address the challenges farmers face.

“The Federal Government also claims that Australia is on track to meet its emissions reductions obligations, when we know that emissions have been rising for four years in a row now,” she said.

“We’re calling on the Government to come clean with Australians and release the 2018 emissions projections immediately. We need transparency and accountability to get our nation on the right track.”

Quirindi NSW farmer Jim McDonald said the report confirmed the bleak long-term outlook for Australian agriculture if emissions were allowed to continue unchecked.

“The report highlights how dangerous a do-nothing approach really is. Continued government inaction is putting our long-term ability to produce food and fibre in jeopardy,” he said.

“This report tells us that our climate is already changing rapidly. Australian farmers and graziers are adapting but we can only do so much. If emissions continue to increase, our job is not just going to get harder, it may become impossible.

“Farmers and graziers have had enough of ideology and idiocy. It’s time for our Government to stand up for the future of regional Australia and to commit to real action on climate change."

Ms Morgan-Schmidt said Farmers for Climate Action is a movement of farmers, agricultural leaders and rural Australians working to ensure that farmers, who are on the frontline of climate change, are a key part of the solution.

