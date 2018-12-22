Grain prices continue their buoyant run

Highbury oat grower Ashley Wiese.

WA grain prices retained their buoyant levels last week as demand surged with Christmas approaching.

Wheat and oats, in particular, hit higher levels, while the barley market returned to some normality although there is tipped to be some volatility to come.

According to Clear Grain Exchange managing director Nathan Cattle the market “heated up” last week as traders went on the hunt for grain.

“We saw before harvest kicked off in WA that grain prices reached historically high values and then the headers got rolling and there was a bit of pressure on the markets for a period,” Mr Cattle said.

“As an example, feed barley bids hit $350 before harvest and then came back to $285 but traded back up to $320 last week.

“The Chinese news (anti-dumping investigation) came out and spooked everyone pushing everything a further $20-$30 lower in the barley market, but some normality is back now.

“There is some volatility here.

“From a buyers' point of view values are really high and there is a bit more risk for them to participate as they have to front up with more cash.”

Despite this, Mr Cattle said the end users were active right now.

"If you look at your milling wheats, the millers have assets that they want to keep running and they would work on a minimum and a maximum capacity they want to run at each year," he said.

"They know the specific quality that they need and are active now when supply is coming on.

“There is greater risk for a flour miller that requires higher protein wheat to be trying to buy that in April.

“So they are buying now which isn't unusual.”

Mr Cattle said a lower supply of high protein wheats than expected out of WA and persistent wet weather in eastern Australia, on top of a lower Australian crop, were possibly putting an extra squeeze on these grades.

“The premiums for high protein wheats have increased significantly in the last week or so,” he said.

“We have seen H2 trade up to $430 and APW1 up to $385 FIS Kwinana to start this week.

“Similarly we have seen premiums return for Malt barley over feed with Spartacus reaching $341 last week."

Mr Cattle said there would likely still be volatility in the market into the new year.

“It is hard to get a handle on where the true price is at the moment,” he said.

“We are encouraging growers to put an offer out at the price they want because there may be a trader out there that is willing to pay that.”

Mr Cattle said he wasn't sure what had kicked the market into gear last week.

“Two weeks out from Christmas they may be thinking they don't want to be short heading into it,” he said.

“There was obviously a lot of rain through South Australia and along the east coast last week and we are not sure if that has impacted on quality but it has definitely slowed harvest so supply that end users are banking on getting access to may not be there.

“Historically we are at the top range of values and growers appear relatively comfortable selling.”

Mr Cattle said there had been major moves in the oat market also.

READ MORE:

“We traded $431 for oats only a month ago before it came back to $365 but it has bounced right back to $415 last Thursday,” he said.

“Often there is better value in the market for growers than what is publicly bid with plenty of buyers looking for grain.”

Mercardo analyst Andrew Whitelaw said wheat futures had risen at an international level and this combined with demand from the east coast meant good prices for WA growers.

“Australian prices are the highest in the world when you look at our base price over CBOT, largely because of the drought on the east coast,” Mr Whitelaw said.

“We are lucky that WA has a reasonable crop, if not we would be importing a lot more grain right now because we wouldn’t have any other choice.

“That is certainly helping WA and prices at Kwinana are actually higher than the east coast when you take off the logistics costs.”

Mr Whitelaw said there may be some demand rationalisation in the wheat market in the new year.

“GIWA has predicted a 9.6mmt wheat crop for WA, and that is substantially more wheat than we need domestically on the east coast so at some point more will go to the export market and we may see prices fall,” he said.

“There are some pretty high prices on Clear Grain and that may be due to the covering of shorts to fill vessels and this can happen at harvest time.

“The stop-start harvest may mean that we are not getting the deliveries as early as expected and so prices may be a reflection of filling those shorts.

“It is making for attractive pricing regardless and there is certainly an appetite to sell from growers.”

In last week’s harvest update, CBH said just over 13 million tonnes of grain had been received and the trade was strongly focused on executing business with the WA shipping stem showing more than 2mt to be shipped up until the middle of January 2019.

CBH said the barley market had continued to see growers selling as the trade covers their harvest and January requirements.

“Malting percentage still remains good with above 35pc of receivals meeting malting specifications,” it said.

“Prices remain above A$300 per tonne free in store with feed barley trading in the range of A$310-$315 per tonne free in store and malting trading a A$10 per tonne premium.

“Receivals are now well over 4mt in WA, however, with a deficit internationally and good demand from the east coast there is interest at these values.”

In terms of the wheat market, CBH said there continued to be a focus on protein with approximately 40pc of the crop being low protein.

“This is resulting in the market paying a significant premium of up A$40 per tonne above APW1 for Australian Hard varieties, traditionally this premium is around A$10 per tonne,” it said.

“This has seen Australian Hard at values above A$400 per tonne free in store.

“APW1 prices continued to remain firm at levels between $365-$370 per tonne free in store.

“East coast interest has remained flat as end users focus on the local harvest in their respective regions, however, the market is starting to see some export interest from Asia.

“Growers have been active sellers of wheat this past week as a result of relatively strong prices and coming towards the end of their programs.”

Highbury oat grower Ashley Wiese is taking advantage of current record oat prices, with everything that he has harvested now sold.

Mr Wiese, who is also chairman of the Grain Industry Association of WA oat council, said he wasn’t exactly sure why prices for oats had jumped in the past week, but it could be due to CBH releasing stock information to merchants.

“There may be an expectation that the oat supply may be lower than the demand out there and prices could be a reflection of a scramble to secure supply,” he said.

“There isn’t a lot of data around on oat supply in WA, really, and there could be some guessing as to how much is going to come off in the southern areas with recent delays to the Albany zone harvest.”

With the oat market normally volatile from year to year, Mr Wiese said it was a case of taking advantage of record prices while they were there.

“These current prices are the highest ever for us and I wish I had the whole farm planted to oats this year,” he said.

“It is the perfect storm with the drought in the east and the cupboard being bare so there is a lot of activity in the market at the moment.

“But we will no doubt see the same patterns emerge within the oat market where a high price one year, doesn’t mean a high price the next year.

“While demand for oats is growing slowly, it is one per cent of global trade and it is a niche market so as soon as the market has supply the price plummets.”