Hiccups only a minor setback at Kojonup

A BIT of bad luck hasn’t dampened the spirits of Kojonup farmer Rohan Thorn who said grain prices and outstanding yields have made for a solid harvest so far.

Just 14 hours into harvest Mr Thorn noticed flames coming out from the back of his header.

The fire burnt 10 hectares of stubble and bush and took local fire volunteers 40 minutes to contain and a further eight hours to mop up.

“It was an awesome show of community,” Mr Thorn said of the response.

He said the rapid response from fire brigade volunteers and his neighbours was impressive, arriving within 10 minutes of him sending out a WhatsApp message.

After wiring was replaced in the header Mr Thorn was back into harvest the following day.

“We were quite lucky really,” he said.

“There is a bit of paint damage and we lost some plastic, but it’s up and running now.”

Progress stalled again when Mr Thorn took a day and a half to rectify a faulty sensor.

The next setback was 13 millimetres of rain, which meant the header was parked up for another day.

“We have only done 460 hectares since December 2 and we have about 1700ha to go,’’ Mr Thorn said last Wednesday.”

He said given the stop-start program, they should finish harvest by mid-January.

“The rain hasn’t been too much, but we just don’t need any more,” he said.

“We don’t want any more stoppages and we are just hoping the rain stays away.”

Mr Thorn said carting to Cranbrook was a two-and-a-half hour turnaround and he was hoping the rain wouldn’t result in falling numbers (due to detecting sprout damage) at the bin.

“If falling numbers come in then that will blow out the time further and create further delays,” he said.

“This year we bought a second truck, so if it does back up at the bin we can still get grain off-farm without pulling up the header too much.”

Despite the hiccups, Mr Thorn remained positive about the 2500ha program (860ha of wheat, 700ha of barley, 120ha of oats and 800ha of canola) that he is overseeing with brothers Lachy and Hamish and his dad Geoffrey and mum Wendy.

He said the barley wasn’t great quality, with most going feed, but the yield was there.

“We would rather a four-tonne barley crop of feed over a two-tonne crop of malt, especially with the prices at the moment,” Mr Thorn said.

READ MORE: Christmas deadline for Borden harvest

There have also been issues with volunteer wheat in the barley and oat crops after a patchy start to the season.

“Usually we wouldn’t seed until there was some moisture in the ground, but this year there was only little bits of rain meaning we didn’t get a solid germination for a good knockdown,” he said.

“So all the volunteer wheat from last year has grown and contaminated the oats and barley which has downgraded the quality at the bin.

“Lachy and I do the cropping together, but I do more of the agronomy where he is the more mechanical, cutting hay, fixing and welding things – a real workshop guy.

“We all have our little niches and Hamish manages about 7000 ewes on our remaining 2500ha of pasture and unarable land.”

Mr Thorn said everyone mixed up their jobs and helped out where needed.

“The ‘old man’ used to sell the grain on his own but now we have a marketer who we all talk to and every sale is a democratic decision,” he said.

“The one thing I have learnt about marketing grain is instead of trying to chase the highest price and seeing when you should pull the trigger, it’s just about going with what price are you happy with.

“Whatever is profitable should be the trigger point.

“It could always be better, but it’s all about financial sustainability and profitable margin.

“Of course, everyone wants to make more money, everyone wants to make the most out of, but if you’re always chasing the peak price, you might miss out on the adequately good price.

“At the end of the day, yield is king.”