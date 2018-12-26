New Nitros released

AUSTRALIAN Miller Nitro dealers were given an exclusive “reveal” of the new Nitro 7000 series in Perth before Christmas.

Comprising two models, the self-propelled sprayers are designated the 7380 and 7420, with respective power ratings of 283 kilowatts (380 horsepower) and 323kW (434hp).

According to Miller Distribution representative Jono Bent, boom width options range from 27 metres to 48m, with boom options for SprayAir technology up to 36m.

Full details of the new sprayers will be in this week’s Farm Weekly.