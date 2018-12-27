More jobs to go from government agency

ABOUT 130 jobs have gone from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) after a call for applicants to participate in the State Government’s Voluntary Targeted Separation Scheme (VTSS) last year.

DPIRD has successfully met its commitment under the scheme which was implemented to help facilitate the government’s public sector renewal objectives, including improving the long-term efficiency, effectiveness and affordability of the public sector.

While there have been no compulsory redundancies, the Annual Report on State Finances said there were 131 staff separations at DPIRD during 2017-18, predominantly related to the VTSS.

Separations under the VTSS applied to a broad range of positions, largely including administrative, business support and management positions, across all areas of the department.

DPIRD is in the process of organising its amalgamated workforce in the best way to deliver its strategic plan and maximise public value.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the department had “integrated its functions to deliver on its commitment to protect, grow and innovate our primary industries and regional economies”.

“DPIRD has brought together its research and development capabilities into one area,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“This has strengthened and synergised its research and development capability for agricultural research right across the State.

“There are almost 300 full time employees in this area.

“We are already seeing results.”

Ms MacTiernan said grains researchers were providing their technical expertise in grain genetics to support the pastures team in examining the prospects for forage legume sterile leucaena as a pasture option in the north.

“In the grains area, we are building our capabilities with a focus on bringing in and maintaining the best and brightest minds to consolidate future agricultural research for the State,” she said.

“This includes 15 researchers which have been recruited and are building their skills in grains R&D across the Wheatbelt.

“We are currently undertaking an extensive capability review to clarify where we need to further rebuild in the department.”

Spending by DPIRD was also down in the report by $60 million, largely due to underspends in various Royalties for Regions projects, including grants from

the Agricultural Telecommunications Infrastructure Improvement Fund which are now expected to be made in 2018-19 and beyond; lower than expected salaries expenses, primarily due to delays in filling vacancies; and lower depreciation expenses for the Gascoyne Food Bowl Pipeline, Grains Innovation precinct and the State Barrier Fence.