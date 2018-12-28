Surveys look to lift shearing safety

TWO new shearing safety surveys have been launched to improve shed safety training.

The surveys will be run by the WA Shearing Industry Association (WASIA) in partnership with Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), with the information used to develop programs for those who work in shearing sheds as well as for woolgrowers.

WASIA and AWI are developing the program to improve conditions for people working in sheds and reduce injuries and worker’s compensation claims.

AWI and rural insurer CGU are providing funding to WASIA to develop a National Shearing Shed Safety Assessment Program.

WASIA president Darren Spencer said it was a great opportunity for woolgrowers, shed workers and contractors to have their say and provide input to contribute their understanding of the issues and practices of working in shearing sheds.

The surveys are available online until December 30, 2018 and can be found on the WASIA or AWI websites.

AWI recognises the importance of developing National Shearing Shed Safety Assessment resources and is committed to providing practical information and tools to help growers with their on-farm decision making - to improve profitability and sustainability.

CGU, as a leading rural insurer and a top three provider of workers compensation, is a Program Partner as part of its commitment to reduce workplace injuries and achieve sustainable return to work outcomes.

The information collected via the surveys will assist in developing shearing shed best practice guidelines and shed safety assessment criteria.

The latest statistics available from WorkSafe show that in WA on average, from 2009 to 2015, there were 90 claims a year for shearing activities, with 69 cases reporting more than five days of lost time.

In 2014-15 there were 30 cases reporting more than 60 days of lost time due to injury.

In 2014-15 Worksafe calculated this as a total estimated cost of $3.5 million in WA.

The Shearing Shed Safety Assessment Program is targeted at woolgrowers and shed owners to provide the knowledge, skills and tools for shed owners/operators to effectively manage their duty-of-care and workplace obligations.

The program will also gather extremely valuable data regarding the overall state of shearing sheds, hazards and measured improvements.