Time for forward planning

CUNDERDIN machinery manufacturer GrainKing has a timely message for WA grain growers as harvest winds down: start thinking about next year’s harvest.

According to company chief executive officer Colin Jorgensen, it is introducing an early order program for 2019 to create a smoother work-flow.

And he’s offering “buyer’s discounts” for early orders.

“This year’s bumper harvest in many areas of the Wheatbelt, had farmers scrambling to buy additional grain bins,” Colin said.

“Our order book for the current harvest was already pretty full in anticipation of a good season for our Nyrex, Titan and Maximus bins, but as the season started to get closer the demand for grain bins grew.

“Everyone wanted machines in August, but they take time to manufacture with some components having to be brought in from other parts of the world, which really put the pressure on.”

Even with the opening of a new 17,000 square metre shed at Cunderdin and the addition of six staff, Colin said it had been hard to keep up with demand.



GrainKing this year changed its name from Trufab, a move that Colin said better reflected the nature of the organisation.

Since 1982 the business has been building grain handling machinery, including its GrainKing bins and more recently its Nyrex and Titan chaser bins along with the new Maximus grain bin, putting the company among the biggest suppliers and manufacturers of grain handling equipment in Australia.

GrainKing is also expanding its national network of dealers in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

