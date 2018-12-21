Wind farm plan gets green light

The State government has given the go-ahead for construction to begin at the 180-megawatt Warradarge Wind Farm, near Eneabba.



The project will be funded and developed by Bright Energy Investments (BEI) - a partnership between Synergy and the private sector launched by the McGowan Government in April.



World-renowned sustainable energy solutions company Vestas has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction; and operations and maintenance contracts.



The Warradarge Wind Farm is recognised as one of the best renewable energy projects in Australia due to its location and abundant wind resource.



Its 51 turbines will be among the largest in Western Australia with a tip height of 152 metres, sporting some of the longest blades onshore at 66m.



Western Power will construct the 10-kilometre transmission line from the wind farm sub-station to the network connection point near Eneabba.



Other BEI projects include the Albany Grasmere Wind Farm and Greenough River Solar Farm near Geraldton.

Energy Minister Bill Johnston predicted the construction of the wind farm would create up to 200 jobs for Western Australians.



“The wind farm will have a total output of 180 megawatts with a 50 per cent capacity factor - the equivalent of the average annual electricity needs of 135,000 Western Australian homes,” Mr Johnston said.

