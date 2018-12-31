Ag minister features strongly in live export industry debate

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan fronts the media to discuss live exports.

STATE Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan has played a major part in the live export debate in WA this year.

Ms MacTiernan said in April that she had launched her own investigation into the controversial Awassi Express journey in February before the graphic footage was shown on 60 Minutes.

At the time Ms MacTiernan said “I have been talking to WA farmers and warning them that there is a freight train coming down the road...”.

After this she instigated the investigation into Emanuel Exports, including a raid on the company's West Perth offices to gather information to support a prosecution under the State Animal Welfare Act 2002.

Ms MacTiernan forwarded a letter from Animals Angels to Transport Minister Rita Saffiotti which resulted in the organisation being allowed to observe livestock loading at the Fremantle Port.

She fronted up to the WAFarmers organised Katanning live export rally and presented the controversial "Plan B" for the industry – which showed a lot of guts, especially with the former Federal agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce on the speakers list.

She called for a pause to the trade during the northern summer months – which the industry self imposed a few weeks ago – and began a consultation group to help the sheep industry adjust to any changes that may occur with live exports on a Federal level.

Ms MacTiernan said she supported live exports as long as it was done humanely and with the highest of animal welfare standards – though many believe she doesn't support the trade and has been politicking to appease producers while behind the scenes pushing alternatives to the trade.