Summary: Steers 360-450kg, ave 304c/kg, 280-360kg, ave 311c/kg Heifers: 280-360kg, ave 269c/kg.

A strong haul of 620 steers by live exporter, Landmark International, has underpinned a better than expected result at the first annual weaner sale held at the WVLX Mortlake saleyards.



Live Export underpins Mortlake result Margaret and John Hallyburton, with daughter Emma were awarded the best presented ribbon for a yard of their Boirado Angus heifers. They also donated two steers raising $2560 for the Dolly's Dream foundation.

Marcus and Julia Winter-Cooke, Tahara sold their Murndal Hereford weaners at Mortlake for the first time.

Bob Howarth and Vicki Jones, Mortlake, sold a draft of their Correlup Angus weaners.

SGL principal Heath Templeton and Tom Waldron, Coleraine purchased EU-accredited steers for feedlot backgrounding.

Hugh and Karen Cameron, with son Damien, his wife Lucy and boys Ben and Duncan offered their Athone Angus steer calves in the Mortlake sale.

Maddie Steel and her brother Jack Steel were happy sellers of their family's Penrith Nominee Angus weaners from Winchlesea.

Auctioneer Craig Pertzel and the Elders Kerr & Co team call the action at the Mortlake sale.

Peter Winds, Garvoc bought Angus steer calves offered by Geoff Gellert, Willaura

Landmark International buyer, Frank Glenane purchased 620 steers for an overseas live export order.

Offering a penning for 2100 steers and 600 heifers, the live export order operated on a reasonably broad range of weights that varied from 260 kilograms live up to about 350kg and included both Angus and Hereford breeds.



Across the day the shipper stumped up bids ranging from 294 to 326c/kg for an average buy of about 315c/kg liveweight.

While the Live Ex order was clearly the most agrressive bidder several other eager players consigned considerable numbers west to the SA border region and north to western Riverina feedlots.



Local backgrounder competition was also supportive especially on lines of EU-accredited stock that were retained to that system.



WVLX agents president Glenn Judd said the good spread of buyers appeared happy to purchase stock in large numbers.



The market top of 326c/kg was paid for a pen of 104 of Henry and Kath Cameron’s Athlone Angus steers, 341kg, which were also judged as the best presented yard.

Mr Judd said the market overall had traded 10-12c/kg or $30-$40 a head better than agents had expected.



“The weights of the calves this year were heavier than was anticipated due to consistent rains late into the season”, Mr Judd said.

“There was also a good turnout of buyers as well as a very large viewing crowd despite the anticipated heat”.



“But fortunately WVLX has a sprinkler system in place to dampen down the cattle as the temperatures rose through the morning to 38-degrees. And also lucky that a cool change arrived as the sale was set to commence and cooled the temperatures into the mid-20’s range while the sale was conducted” he said.



Other significant sales recorded on the day included a yard of 30 Furneaux Pastoral Angus steers, 409kg, sold at 305c/kg to Ravenworth Feedlot. A pen of 31 Torbank EU-Angus steers, 416kg, sold at 313c/kg to Princes Royal Feedlot, SA, and a yard of 45 JB Howard Angus steers, 348kg, sold at 316c/kg to the Ogilvie Group.

The market for heifers, although off the pace of recent events, proved more than satisfactory as prices traded consistently from 240 to 280c/kg.



As a result most sales realised per head values between $580 to $830 including a 160 head consignment of Angus heifers consigned to the market by John and Margaret Hallyburton, Bookaar.

Their Boiardo heifers were sold from 271 to 280c/kg and ranged in weight from 280 to 340kg.



The story Live Export underpins Mortlake result first appeared on Stock & Land.