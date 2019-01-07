Live export loads up at Hamilton Auctioneer Craig Pertzel adds up the bids on the Day-one Hamilton Angus steer sale

A large crowd watches the action

Greg Holcombe, Byaduk was awarded the sales best presented yard by Hamilton agents president Heath Templeton

Some some were retained a large number of the EU-accredited line were dropped from the system.

The market toppers. The Athlone South Angus steers of Roland and Susan Cameron drew a top bid of 331c/kg.

Geoff and John McErvale, Branxholme were thrilled with their sale results.

Landmark International buyer Frank Glenane and his his clerk for the day Robert Lovell booked 1050 head for live export

Roland and Susan Cameron sold their Athlone South Angus calves from Penshurst.

Brett Linke, Mt Napier and Michael Coffey, Coffey Partnership, were thrilled were their sale results.

Ben Renfern, Ray Wite Emms Mooney, Bathurst carried the entire weight of the NSW buying force buying one load on day one.

Andrew Whan, MWJ Mt Gambier and Noel Ogilvie, Ogilvie Group were player buyers secure 550 cattle for the day.

John Kane, Coleraine proudly showed Peter Flahavin, Hillend near Warragul the quality of the Hamilton Angus steer yarding Tweet Facebook of

Summary: 3586 yarded, ave 348kg, 310.4c/kg, $1078/head; Steers 360-430kg $1065-$1319, av 306c/kg; 280-360kg: $841- $1184, av 318c/kg

One miserly truckload of backgrounder cattle was bound for New South Wales following the opening day of the Hamilton weaner sales on Monday.



The single northbound load, which was dispatched to the Bathurst region, was purchased from the final lanes of 3586-strong Angus steer yarding when the majority of the heat had subsided from the demand.



Widely acclaimed as one of the best quality weaner pennings ever assembled at Hamilton, an abundance of heavy weight lots filled the opening lanes as top end drafts constantly weighed 380 to a top of 430kg.



These pens were contested by a handful of persistent feedlot orders placing bids mainly in the 300 to 315c/kg price bracket for both weaned and EU-accredited lots.



Unweaned lots were at times sold at discount as the vast majority of these heavyweight sales realize per head values between $1100 to a to of $1320



However as pen weights dropped back towards weights of 360 kg a strong live export, by Landmark International, was ignited kicking the selling rate by 8- 12c/kg. The order claimed a staggering 1050 head for the day which essentially meant it claimed almost half of all the calves weighed under 360kg and literally bid on all the reach.



The majority of all these mid to lighter end calves were sold in a price range from 308 to a top of 331c/kg which saw only a handful of pens sold under $900 as mostly $950 to $1100 a head.



The next major competitor on the day was the Mt Gambier-based Miller Whan John agency buying for the Ogilvie Group and others while Teys Charlton, Hopkins River, Thomas Foods and Princes Royal were the prominent of the feeder orders.



The story Live export loads up at Hamilton first appeared on Stock & Land.