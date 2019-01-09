CBH continues music program support

THE CBH Group will continue its partnership with Musica Viva in WA for a further three years.

Since 2014, CBH has contributed more than $225,000 to Musica Viva, as an Equal Music Partner, supporting its award-winning education program to schools in the Wheatbelt.

The co-operative’s sponsorship helps to bring music education to grain growing schools and enables students to attend live music concerts, many for the first time.

Each year more than 50 schools are involved in the Musica Viva program, reaching about 9000 students.

CBH’s contribution has been used to reduce the price per student for participation, provide a subsidy to engage with smaller schools or is put towards the transport costs of smaller schools travelling to a nearby school to attend a concert.

“CBH recognises the importance of music education for all students, including for our grain growing schools,” said CBH general manager grower and external relations Brianna Peake.

“Musica Viva offers a wonderful program providing kids with the opportunity to engage in musical activities and we are proud to partner with the program.”

The 2019 Regional Touring dates include performances in Albany and Esperance during term 2 and the Geraldton and Kwinana Zones in term 3.

To register your school contact EducationWA@musicaviva.com.au

Musica Viva is also working with the ABC and The Salvation Army in calling for donations of musical instruments that can be distributed to schools in need.

Supported by Australian singer and songwriter Guy Sebastian, the “Don’t Stop the Music” national campaign aims to promote the importance of music in classrooms.

The campaign is calling on the public to make cash donations to bring music programs to more schools and also invites donations of second-hand musical instruments, which will be repaired and distributed to disadvantaged schools around the country.

To donate go to the Muisca Viva website for specific drop off locations.