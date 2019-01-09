Growers are invited to GRDC’s summer meetings

GRAIN growers and other industry personnel are invited to attend new ‘Summer Sesh’ Open Forums in January, where they can express their ideas about issues affecting grower profitability.

“If you happen to be near Busselton or Dongara for a break this summer, come to one of these very informal events that are being hosted by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Regional Cropping Solutions Network (RCSN) and the Kondinin Group,” said WA RCSN co-ordinator Julianne Hill.

“These events are an opportunity for you to raise ideas, including opportunities and constraints, that are relevant to the grains industry,” she said.

“This feedback can help the GRDC develop targeted research, development and extension (RD&E) activities with the aim of creating enduring profitability for grain growers.

“GRDC representatives, including staff and members of the GRDC’s Western Regional Panel, will be available to talk to.”

Ms Hill said growers would also hear about on-farm grain storage from Kondinin Group research manager Ben White, the WA team member of the GRDC Grain Storage Extension Project.

READ MORE: A salute to traditional horsemanship

WA RCSN groups were established by the GRDC in 2011 with the aim of helping to identify local issues relevant to the profitability of grain growers in each port zone, and to help guide GRDC investment in RD&E.

The open forums will be held at 32 Point Leander Drive, Port Denison on Wednesday, January 23 and Stilts Restaurant, 11 Holgate Road, Broadwater, on Friday, January 25.

The events will be held from 5 to 7pm, and free refreshments and snacks will be provided.