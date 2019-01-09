THOMAS Foods International have confirmed a greenfield site will be used in the rebuild of its new abattoir in Murray Bridge.

In a statement on the one-year anniversary of the original plant being severely damaged by fire, TFI chief executive officer Darren Thomas said the company had spent the past three months “working feverishly” to prepare a detailed feasibility plan.

The company has also engaged internationally-renowned food processing infrastructure experts to design the new world-class processing facility.



“In the next few months we expect to finalise these documents in readiness to tender,” he said.



Mr Thomas said they needed to gain further certainty about the regional infrastructure required to support a development of this magnitude and the availability of skilled workforce.

“All of these we can overcome with the support of the community, regulatory authorities and various government agencies, both federal and state-based,” he said. “Further planning and discussion with key stakeholders will be required before we can make further announcements.”

On January 3, 2018, a fire tore through the boning and storage facilities at the former TFI plant beside the Rocky Gully wetland on Mannum Road. No update has been given on the future of this site.



Stock Journal

The story Greenfield site identified for TFI’s new Murray Bridge abattoir first appeared on Farm Online.