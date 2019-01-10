SUMMARY: 1539 heifers, av 309kg, $793/head, 254c/kg. 280-360kg av $823; 260kg, 200-280, $685, 252c/kg

Heifer demand thinly veiled at Hamilton Andrew Mibus, Bridgewater sold his Sandy Camp Hereford and Black baldy heifers.

Ron and Denise Beaton traveled from Nareen to watch their Giant Rock Hereford heifers sold

Eliz, John and Maggie Craig sold a draft of their Inverall Hereford heifers from Casterton

Sam Savin and Tim Jewell conducted the auction for Landmark.

John Pepper, Tahara, was pleased with the sale of their Pepper Partnership Lochredal Hereford heifers, 337kg that made 285c/kg

Norm McCosker and wife Barnie, Irrewarra, were pleased when they purchased Hereford heifers, 282kg at $662/head Tweet Facebook of

Selected heifer weaners bound for the bull paddock and some with EU-accreditation met best demand at Hamilton on Thursday.



Sold in a market of 1539 by Elders and Landmark, the pick of the lots were sold to a top of 293c/kg while the market per head top was a $1057.



The market’s per head toppers were a yard of 19 Burnbrae Angus, 383kg, breed by Bob and Barb Burgin that received a best bid of 276c/kg while Jean Maling’s Fiveways Angus heifers, 360kg were snapped by Princess Royal Station, SA at 288c/kg.



The best of the Hereford heifer sales were made at $960 a head for Pepper Partnership’s Lochredal heifers, 337kg sold on a bid of 285c/kg. While Gordon McClure and family sold their Beerik heifers, 299kg, at 293c/kg.



Elders auctioneer, Aaron Malseed said top end heifer sales went as expected but away from these demand was soft and deteriorated as the market progressed.

“The lines purchased by the feeders and background were 10-15c/kg under our expectations” Mr Malseed said.



“The support of local backgrounders was extremely thin. It was quite surprising given the opportunities that will prevail once the autumn break has arrived” he said.



Mr Malseed quoted better end feeder sales between 250 and 260c/kg while lighter backgrounder heifers mostly made 230- 245c/kg, with some lower.



