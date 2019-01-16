Cross-industry initiative to boost agricultural health and safety

Rural Research and Development Corporations (RDCs) have banded together to find new ways to improve health and safety in the farm sector.



The Rural Safety and Health Alliance will use a competitive process to source and select health and safety projects that target new research, development and extension initiatives.



Safety Institute of Australia chairman Patrick Murphy will head the new alliance.



Health and safety performance has hardly changed in the past 15 years and the direct and indirect financial impact of agricultural workplace deaths is estimated to be $1.5 billion over this period,” Mr Murphy said.



"The Alliance will be focused on extending the research into practice,” Mr Murphy.

“Part of the project it is awareness and communication, another part is working with designers and suppliers of safety controls and another is working with farmers and employers on behavioral changes.

”From start-ups through to experienced extension providers, we are wanting new, innovative and creative ways to develop practical solutions and eliminate duplication.”



“The difference between the alliance and earlier efforts is the research-focused agenda and its competitive funding model which will generate accountability to ensure research, development and extension investments deliver a return on value and translate into practical improvements for producers.”



The Rural Safety and Health Alliance is seeking registrations of interest from research and extension professionals, industry associations, producers, agricultural workers, government and advocacy groups. To register, or for more information on the alliance, visit www.rsha.com.au



The Rural Safety and Health Alliance is supported jointly by Agrifutures Australia, Australian Eggs, Australian Pork, Australian Wool Innovation, Cotton Research and Development Corporation, Dairy Australia, Fisheries Research & Development Corporation, Grains Research & Development Corporation and Meat & Livestock Australia. It replaces the former Primary Industries Health and Safety Partnership, which was wound-up in 2017.



