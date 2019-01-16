Scholarship enables leadership growth

TWO Western Australian farming women have been selected as the recipients of the Growing Leaders’ Scholarship Program.

The Growing Leaders Scholarship Program partners with the CBH Group, Leadership WA and the Grower Group Alliance and supports existing and emerging WA grain industry and community leaders to grow their leadership skills.

This year the program has awarded scholarships for two recipients to attend Leadership WA’s 10-month Signature Leadership Program, which brings together a cohort of senior professionals from the corporate, government, small business and not-for-profit sectors across WA.

The two recipients for the scholarships are Tracy Lefroy, Bindi Bindi, who farms with her family at Cranmore Farms.

Ms Lefroy is a 2005 Nuffield Scholar, a councillor with the Shire of Moora and board member of Innovation Central Midlands Incorporated (ICMI).

She also runs Cranmore Homes, an online interior design and homewares business.

The other recipient is Julie Alvaro, Nokanning, who farms with her family at Windsor Hart near Merredin.

Ms Alvaro is currently a GRDC Western Region panel member and Partners in Grain treasurer and board member.

CBH general manager grower and external relations Brianna Peake said the co-operative was pleased to offer the scholarship program for a second consecutive year.

“We’re proud to support Tracy and Julie as they strengthen their leadership skills, which will no doubt have flow-on benefits for their immediate communities,” Ms Peake said.

“As a grower-owned co-operative, we’re committed to building leadership capacity and skills in our regional communities, and we’re pleased to be able to offer that through this scholarship program.”

READ MORE:

Grower Group Alliance executive officer Annabelle Bushell said the program was an excellent opportunity to build leadership capability in regional communities and within the grower group network.

“Both Tracy and Julie are strongly involved in their community, sport and farming groups and we are proud to be part of a program that will help them deliver their leadership skills that will no doubt benefit both regional WA and the agriculture industry,” Ms Bushell said.

Leadership WA chief executive officer Dominique Mecoy welcomed Julie and Tracy onto the program.

“Leadership WA values diversity of thought and depth of discussion and learning in our programs,” Ms Mecoy said

“Tracy and Julie will bring valuable regional perspectives around the significance of agriculture in our State, along with the challenges and opportunities in regional WA.

“Their involvement will go a long way to ensuring a rich experience for all participants of the program.”