Dams on election agenda as applications open for water projects

Applications open today for state and territory governments to apply to the federal government for a share of $500 million for water infrastructure projects.



The National Water Infrastructure Development Fund provides co-funding to state governments for permanent water projects such as dams, weirs, supply pipelines, aquifer recharge supply schemes, and water treatment.

In November last year the federal government announced funding for selected projects, in addition to the funding on offer in the current round of applications, which increased the total investment under the scheme to $1.3 billion.

The selected projects include $54m for Hells Gates Dam and Big Rocks Weir near Charters Towers in North Queensland, as well as $182m for the Hughenden Irrigation Scheme which would be watered from the new dam.

The funding for the projects is for all regulatory, compliance, pre-construction and capital works.

Government also committed up to $250,000 in co-funding to complete the design and approval process for the Coldstream Recycled Water Pipeline in the Yarra Valley, in Victoria.

There was also $1m to co-fund development of the business case and design for the Southern Forest Irrigation Scheme in south-west Western Australia.

Lastly, $2m is available for a feasibility study to increase water supply and security in the North and South Burnett regions in Queensland.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the scheme would increase water reliability and security for farmers, businesses and regional communities.

“It is now absolutely essential for state and territory governments to get on board to ensure these transformational projects can be delivered,” Mr McCormack said.

Expressions of Interest will be accepted continuously until all funds are committed.



Visit https://infrastructure.gov.au/infrastructure/water-infrastructure/nwi-development-fund/

The story Dams on election agenda as applications open for water projects first appeared on Farm Online.