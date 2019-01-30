Sarah Hanson-Young ignores the facts: NFF

South Australian Senator continues to ignore the facts

A further tragic fish kill in the Lower Darling has had predictable responses from Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young and her acolytes.



The South Australian Greens Senator has again not let the facts stand in the way of her rhetoric.



Senator Hanson-Young continues to try and gain notoriety by treading a dangerous and destructive line of sensationalised stories that suit her own agenda of making agriculture obsolete.



Senator Hanson-Young ignores the fact that a key driver of fish deaths is water availability, which is scarce due to the drought.



She sadly expects people to believe that the significant (around 90 per cent) water levels in the Lower Lakes in South Australia is not linked to the quantity of water upstream.



Finally she would have the community believe that water for some regions such as the Menindee can somehow be magically delivered to solve the problem.

The NFF on behalf of farmers across the Basin has today written to Senator Hanson-Young to try and help her understand the state of play in the Murray-Darling Basin. We look forward to her positive response.

Les Gordon is chairman of the National Farmers' Federation Water Taskforce.

