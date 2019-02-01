Headwinds start buffeting ag’s upbeat prospects

Despite a raging eastern states drought, on the face of it the economic outlook for Australian farmers could hardly be much more robust.

However, the farm sector is now being warned 2019’s many positives, including continuing record low interest rates, an export-friendly falling dollar, rising export demand and generally good prices, may be undermined by more than just continued challenges from the weather.

Sliding city house prices, China’ economic slowdown, the destructive impact of Brexit on Europe’s economy, and a possible US recession pose rising risks to farm earnings prospects.

Combined with the drought, they could derail agriculture’s upbeat trends, say agribusiness bankers looking into their somewhat cloudy crystal balls at the year ahead.

Headwinds are mounting and downside risks are considerable - Rabobank's Agribusiness Outlook

“What concerns us most in 2019 is not so much the global economy’s likely path, which is less favourable than 2018, but the risk something worse may eventuate,” said Rabobank’s research general manager, Tim Hunt.

Rabobank has forecast strong prospects for Australian agriculture, but “headwinds are mounting and downside risks are considerable”.

The bank’s annual industry outlook report complements similarly optimistic, but tempered, forecasts from other rural lenders.

Rural Bank’s Ag Answers research noted global growth appeared to have peaked in 2018.

It said rising US interest rates were expected to challenge equity market valuations and add volatility to the North American business mood this year.

Brexit, rising populism in the EU and the new Italian government’s fiscal plans would add to northern hemisphere market volatility, especially as the European Central Bank unwound stimulus packages set in place a decade ago, which would likely set interest rates rising.

With improved seasonal conditions and continued strong export demand farmers can expect stability in agricultural markets - Simon Dundon, Rural Bank

Back in Australia, however, Rural Bank’s business sales general manager, Simon Dundon, said a widely-awaited break in worsening dry conditions was a more immediate factor dictating farm sector performance.

“Drought has affected large parts of the eastern seaboard, but with improved seasonal conditions and continued strong export demand farmers can expect stability in agricultural markets,” he said.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s latest commodity insights report believed an important consideration this year would be whether agriculture’s exceptional run of upbeat market fundamentals would continue keeping farmland prices climbing.

In cropping and southern livestock circles anecdotal examples suggested land prices continued to appreciate much faster than other indicators, such as gross domestic product and Australia’s residential housing market.

At the same time wheat production had effectively halved in the past two years as global prices continued to disappoint.

The report said a short term concern was high local land values could make our exports less competitive on world markets.

The industry needed to focus on losing as little market share as possible.

Investment helps

ANZ agribusiness head, Mark Bennett, said fortunately the turnover of farming assets had prompted a general increase in productivity and profitability in many operations.

Rabobank believed agricultural industries would reap more benefits from growing investment in the sector as offshore demand and market access improved over time.

However, there were “many cyclical and short-term factors” which were less favourable, notably climate and the global economic outlook.

Ag’s tailwinds were softening and some headwinds rising, Mr Hunt said.

“Improved production conditions will offset what we expect will be somewhat less favourable market conditions” - Tim Hunt, Rabobank

He agreed a return to “something approaching average rainfall suggests 2019 will basically bring a decent year for Australian agriculture”.

“Improved production conditions will offset what we expect will be somewhat less favourable market conditions”.

“But Australian agriculture would do well to consider the downside market risks when planning for the next season,” he said.

Ag’s positives

In general, the next five years would see demand growth for Australian farm produce, while trade barriers such as those in China and Japan would lower.

Tim Hunt

Ironically, other positives for the industry were fuelled by negative developments, including Australia’s weak currency.

It was falling largely because of slowing global and domestic economic activity.

“Our exporters now enjoy the lowest annual average exchange rate against the US greenback in a decade in 2019,” Mr Hunt said.

Meanwhile, strong local commodity values were being underpinned by drought-depleted production of many key categories.

Ag’s challenges

“We’ve opened the year with most of eastern Australia in significant long-term rainfall deficiencies,” Mr Hunt said.

“Murray Darling Basin water storage levels are low and pastures are in poor condition in many grazing regions.

“For winter production to return to average on the east coast this season, above-average rainfall is required, but climate indicators provide mixed signals as to whether that is likely or not.”

While forecasts don’t look too bad, the language economists are using suggests a level of pessimism not yet factored into these numbers - Tim Hunt

On the economic front Rabobank noted the global economy decelerating after two years of strong growth, while Australian consumers faced rising fiscal pressures as east coast housing prices entered an apparent major correction, mortgage lending rates climbed and wages growth remained absent.

“While forecasts don’t look too bad, the language economists are using suggests a level of pessimism not yet factored into these numbers,” Mr Hunt said.

China’s economy grew at its slowest rate since 1990 in late 2018 and the risk of a “calamitous exit” of the UK from the EU was looming large.

“A no-deal Brexit would have a heavy impact in two key markets for Australian agricultural products,” he said.

A potential a worsening of the US-China trade war, or even a resolution, was risky for Australia, including flow-on impacts on consumption from a possible US recession if the trade war escalated.

Alternatively a resolution that favoured US agriculture may be at Australia’s expense.



