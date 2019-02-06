Coming off the back of the Australia Day public holiday, southern beef, lamb and sheep processors now have four clear weeks to clear a growing backlog of slaughter stock being pushed forward by summer’s dry and hot temperatures.



With both feed and water scarce in many areas of the state, lambs sold in physical market, in particular, took another major check slumping 30-60c/kg ($10-$15) as a number of buyers stood arms-folded due to ample direct, front-end supplies.



The mutton turn-off, although historically confronting, saw prices slightly easier.



Cattle prices, meanwhile, mostly rallied with the EYCI, the medium, heavy and feeder steer prices rising 5-10c/kg live while cow values won a 10-12c/kg increase.



The story Four weeks to clear backlog first appeared on Stock & Land.