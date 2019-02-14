Waste champion turns discards into delights

A CARNARVON food producer has been acknowledged for her fight against waste after turning 36 tonnes of produce per year into quality preserves and ice creams.



Bumbak’s Preserves and Ice Creams owner, Jo Bumbak, was named the the WA Government’s 2018 Infinity Awards Waste Champion last November.



The award is given to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding commitment and contribution to better waste management.

After seeing up to 60 per cent of all fresh grown produce go to waste in Carnarvon’s horticultural district, Ms Bumbak decided to take action.



RELATED READING

Working with local growers, she rescued fruit and vegetables deemed too unappealing for sale in supermarkets — using produce which would have otherwise been dumped and left to rot.

Last year, the business bought 36 tonnes of fresh mango, banana, tomato, chilli and capsicum, turning them into award winning products for sale.



STACKS UP: Bumbak's has created more than 140 preserves, 12 ice cream varieties and six fruit leathers in 2018.

Ms Bumback has capitalised on growing consumer concern about where food comes from, winning more than 100 awards at the Perth Royal Agricultural Show and providing support for Carnarvon farmers.

“Our family has been in farming for 60 years and would love to remain viable long into the future,” Ms Bumbak said.



“Through our business we are aiming to reduce waste, improve financial outcomes for industry and create delicious products that contain nothing artificial and no preservatives for visitors to enjoy all year round.”

Ms Bumbak’s contribution goes far beyond delicious food, including positively promoting Carnarvon and its horticultural industry by using the store as an educational tool for locals and tourists to the region.

“It is my passion to ensure Carnarvon is a successful and thriving town where visitors experience all the unique and amazing things that make it a paradise place,” she said.

POTENTIAL: The business utilises some 100 varieties of local produce, with more innovations to come through products, processing and packaging in the future.

Bumbak’s created more than 140 preserves, 12 ice cream varieties and six fruit leathers in 2018, utilising some 100 varieties of local produce, with more innovations to come through products, processing and packaging in the future.



The Infinity Awards are coordinated by the Waste Authority WA and acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding achievements of Western Australians working towards a better waste future through improved waste practices and innovative waste solutions.

TASTY: A selection of the products.

The story Waste champion turns discards into delights first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.