Wodonga quality slips alarmingly Hereford breeder, Jeanette McCormack sold a draft of fresh-conditioned steers and heifers from her Upper Murray property at Bullioh.

Peter Richards, Oxley and Peter Dargan Rodwells Wangaratta purchased Angus steers on a whim and promise of a possible autumn break.

Roger Paterson Gerogery and Gerard Ryan BUR Livestock secured a pen of 30 pure Dunoon Angus-blood heifers as keepers that forced to market on account of the season.

John Terrill, Rutherglen, sold Simmental-Angus-Hereford-cross yearlings that were supplemented on triticale grain and lucerne hay.

Independent agent Kevin Ryan purchased smaller calves for clients in the Oven Valley at Myrtleford.

Commission buyer, Peter Toohey was a strong volume buyer for a NSW lot feeder at Balranald. Tweet Facebook of

A victim of the season or just a vacuum following the huge and highly successful January sales but quality was very plain and unimpressive at the Wodonga independent agents store cattle sale at NVLX Barnawartha on Thursday.



Offering a much smaller penning of 2284, many of which were younger calves that would normally not be seen until the spring, saw prices trade accordingly and, in some places, better than had been anticipated.



BUR Livestock auctioneer, Michael Unthank for the independent agents group, said valuable competition offered by backgrounding feedlot operators was the principal buying support on the day.



Orders placed from southeast South Australia, western NSW and local grain-feeders kept the better grown steer lines ticking along at rates of 250 to 285c/kg while local grass-finisher competition from the nearby northeast valleys for the small cattle was cautious with their interest having run its course" Mr Unthank said.

"I think most of our vendors would be very pleased have with the result. The cattle showed the signs of the season and the number of areas we can sell to has diminished" he said.

Steer sales across the market ranged from 220 to 290c/kg and average 262c/kg while heifer sales averages 240c/kg as per head prices varied mostly from $450 to $800.

A small yarding of cows and calves also met with limited competition. Cows with calves at foot, some aged 3 to 5 months, made $890 to $1310 while cows, chance mated or pregnancy tested in calf, made $600 to $1095 per head.

The story Wodonga quality slips alarmingly first appeared on Stock & Land.