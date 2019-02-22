Watch banks boss, Anna Bligh, talk agribusiness and the Royal Commission

Australian Banking Association chief executive officer, Anna Bligh, will be in the agribusiness sector spotlight today as she talks about the banking Royal Commission and its likely impact on farm sector lenders and customers.

Ms Bligh, who has already told customers to judge banks on their post Royal Commission actions in coming months - not words - will address a packed lunch time meeting of the Farm Writers Association of NSW.

She will effectively be the first representative from the agribusiness banking sector to speak publicly in any depth about the findings, recommendations and consequences of the Hayne Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry.

Because attendance numbers were limited, the address will be live streamed by FarmOnline via Facebook.

“With tickets sold-out, Farm Writers is thrilled to be able to team up with FarmOnline and The Land to deliver a live stream for those who’ve missed out,” said association president Kaaren Latham.



“It’s also a great opportunity for those outside Sydney to join us."

Farm Writers’ monthly lunchtime events provide a forum for people interested in agribusiness to hear, discuss and question latest developments and issues facing rural and regional NSW.

“The banking Royal Commission is certainly topical, and there’s been an amazing response to having Anna Bligh as guest speaker,” Ms Latham said.



