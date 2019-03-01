WA apples aim for best bite

A GOOD apple just won't be good enough for Western Australian growers this year - it has to be great.

The state has embarked on an intensive apple quality testing program to coincide with the 2019 apple season aimed at ensuring consumers have a premium apple experience every time.



Part of this program will be ensuring WA apples hit retail outlets in peak eating condition.



The testing program has commenced with Gala apples now in season and in-store. Other traditional favourite apple varieties Granny Smith and Pink Lady will follow.



WA apple eaters are also being encouraged to contribute to the future of the local apple industry by choosing WA-grown apples.



Display signs and fruit stickers are assisting to identify and promote fruit origin in stores.

Pomewest’s executive manager, Nardia Stacy, said the WA apple industry has an ongoing commitment to consistently delivering great apples to customers.



"With the ability to bring the whole industry together we are dedicated to provide excellence in eating quality," Ms Stacy said.



"We aim to promote consumer confidence and increase demand for WA apples.”

TECH: Some of the testing equipment demonstrated during grower workshops to ensure apple quality.

The quality program is an initiative of the Agricultural Produce Commission’s (APC) Apple and Pear Committee, Pomewest as part of ongoing strategic commitment to lift the quality of WA apples to market through innovation and quality standards.



Funded through the growers fee for service funding the industry program is supported by apple growers.

A series of grower workshops began earlier this month to promote the quality program which will communicate quality standards to grow apples for the WA industry and also advise of market and retail compliance testing programs in place.

PREMIUM: Workshop participants go through the starch testing process.

The workshops will also provide a step-by-step guide to test quality markers for growers to achieve the standards.



