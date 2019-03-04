Sponsors sign up for hort's biggest do

MOMENTUM is continuing to build toward the country's largest horticulture gathering, Hort Connections 2019.

Hort Connections will this year be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 24-26.



The annual event brings together members from all sectors of the horticulture industry under the one roof, including growers, supply chain members, government stakeholders and industry service providers.



Sponsorship of Hort Connections is proving strong with Fresh Markets Australia (FMA) and the Central Markets Association of Australia (CMAA), which together represent Australia’s fresh produce markets and their wholesalers, coming on board as official trade show sponsors and co-hosts.



It will be the third year the organisations have joined the conference as co-hosts and trade show sponsors.

The two groups have joined Ausveg, PMA Australia-New Zealand (PMA A-NZ), Growcom, United Fresh New Zealand, Apple and Pear Australia Limited (APAL) and the Australian Society of Horticultural Science (AuSHS) as Hort Connections co-hosts.

Registrations are open now for delegates to attend Hort Connections 2019, with early bird rates available until March 29.

Ausveg national marketing manager, Nathan McIntyre, said having the fresh produce market and wholesaler industry bodies as co-hosts will further the opportunity for the event to reach a wider number of people in the horticulture sector, which has historically been highly fragmented.

“Our industry has traditionally been highly fragmented, meaning it has historically been difficult to get the industry’s growers, researchers and peak industry bodies under the one roof – this is where the collaboration that comes with Hort Connections is so important,” Mr McIntyre said.

“We are thrilled that FMA and CMAA have once again signed on as co-hosts and sponsors of the Trade Show for Hort Connections 2019.



Our industry’s collaboration with FMA and CMAA has grown as a result of Hort Connections, and we hope to continue to build this relationship to provide even more value for conference delegates. - Nathan McIntyre, Ausveg

"Together, FMA and CMAA represent a large and diverse sector of the horticulture industry, and we hope that having them back as co-hosts and sponsors enables the conference to reach a wider and more diverse audience than ever before.”

Mr McIntyre said it was important to work with as many groups in the industry to make sure that the event can cater for the entire horticulture sector – from growers to agronomists, resellers, researchers and industry representative bodies.

“Hort Connections 2019 will build on the success of the past two years’ events to bring the latest in information, technology, trade and networking opportunities for the Australian horticulture industry," he said.



"The diversity of information presented during the course of the conference means there truly is something for everyone, no matter where you sit in the supply chain.

The Trade Show will open from Monday, June 24 until Wednesday, June 26.

