Barrel racers will ride in memory of Lisa Coates TOUGH COMPETITOR: The late Lisa Coates is pictured in action during the barrel race on the rodeo circuit. She was known for her barrel racing and campdrafting.

IN MEMORY: Riverina barrel racer Dee Crawford will be in action this weekend when she rides at her mum's namesake event. Picture: Amy McIllrick

FAST TIMES: Kylie Coates of Tarcutta is pictured barrel racing. Picture: Barbara French

PRESTIGE: Buckles to be won at the Lisa Coates barrel race.

WHEN barrel racers race the clock as fast as they can at Tarcutta this weekend there will be fond memories in their hearts.

That will be the memory of the late Lisa Coates.



Mrs Coates, an accomplished cowgirl and wool classer in the Riverina, died four-and-a-half years ago and the barrel racing community now remember her in a very special way.

Mrs Coates made her home at Tarcutta but was well known throughout the rural sector in NSW and beyond.



She competed at rodeos and campdrafts and and was a talented polocrosse player too.

Her husband Stan Coates, together with the Australian Barrel Horse Association (ABHA), run one of the most popular events on the calendar aptly titled the Lisa Coates Memorial Barrel Racing Classic.

The event, conducted in Lisa's memory, is set to draw about 100 competitors from throughout Australia who will compete for an estimated prize pool of more than $8000.



Each of these categories on the Tarcutta program has attracted good prize money and a trophy buckle.

Mr Coates said this was the fourth memorial barrel race for Lisa and the event grew each year.

"They come from all over Australia," he said.



Mr Coates said Lisa worked in shearing sheds, mostly, on the eastern side of Wagga and people in this area remember her well.

