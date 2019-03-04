Government invests $22m in environmental projects

The Morrison Government will invest more than $22 million to deliver practical environmental projects, giving communities new opportunities to protect and care for their local environment.

The Communities Environment Program will provide up to $150,000 to each Federal electorate in 2019-20 for community-led projects that deliver real environmental benefits.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was backing community organisations to deliver a range of on-ground projects that conserve and protect Australia’s environment.

“We are harnessing local communities and local knowledge to protect our environment,” Mr Morrison said.

“Locals know best and we will support and encourage projects such as revegetating riverbanks and wetlands, removing weeds from parks and reserves or restoring sand dunes on our coasts.

“If it’s backing local community organisations through this program or investing $3.5 billion in a new Climate Solutions Package to reduce emissions and support renewables, we can only do this because of a strong economy."

Minister for the Environment Melissa Price said the new program would protect the environment.

“From Sydney’s iconic waterways, to the beaches of Perth, to Port Phillip Bay and beyond, we will be supporting local groups to deliver clear and measurable benefits to our environment and our communities,” Ms Price said.

“The environment belongs to us all and Australians want to do their bit to protect and enhance the world around them for future generations.”

The program is modelled on the government’s Stronger Communities program. Each electorate can receive funding for up to 20 projects, with grants ranging from $2,500 to $20,000.

The program will fund small-scale projects that deliver outcomes for priorities such as restoring coasts, wetlands, riverbanks and waterways, protecting native animals, reducing waste and litter, and greening local parks and urban areas.

A broad range of organisations will be eligible, including community clubs like Lions Clubs and Rotary Clubs, Indigenous organisations, Landcare groups, schools, and other community and conservation groups.

More information is available: www.environment.gov.au/cep

The story Government invests $22m in environmental projects first appeared on Farm Online.