Former Droughtmaster Australia CEO Neil Donaldson.

Droughtmaster Australia president Jeff Williams has called an Extraordinary General Meeting as pressure mounts on the entire board to step aside.



Farmonline last week reported that longtime CEO and Droughtmaster Australia staff member, Neil Donaldson, had alleged he was harassed by members of the board, culminating in him seeking an early resignation in February.

Related reading: Outgoing CEO alleges harassment by Droughtmaster board

The board launched an independent investigation into the claims but has faced mounting pressure from within the membership to call an EGN to deal with the matter.

On Friday, Mr Williams issued a notice to members saying a EGN would be held in Brisbane on Saturday March 30 at 10.30am.

The members will consider if the directors should be removed from office and if so, appoint other persons to hold office until the next election of Board of Directors.

Mr Williams confirmed to Farmonline that he had called the meeting in accordance with the wishes of the members.

He said the investigation into the allegations of harassment would also continue but he was unable to confirm if the findings would be made public prior to the EGN.

Mr Williams said the investigation was being conducted by Brisbane law firm, Cooper, Grace, Ward but he declined to make any further comment on the matter.

The story Droughtmaster Australia president calls EGM over harassment claims first appeared on Farm Online.