WA searching for spud with thud

THROW out any notions of market specifications - WA is looking for its biggest potato.

The Potato Growers Association of WA (WA Potatoes) will host the competition at this year's Warren Districts Agriculture Show in Manjimup on March 16.



The scales will need to be able to take a whopper though.



According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Peter Glazebrook of the UK weighed in a 4.98 kg (10 lb 14 oz) monster at the National Gardening Show at the Royal Bath & West Showground in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, UK, on September 4, 2011.



There will be a $250 cash prize for the grower of the biggest potato.

The competition will be part of a larger display at the show including a potato dig for kids and message wall, all with the aim of raising the profile of potatoes.



RELATED READING

A crowd of about 2000 visitors is expected to attend the annual showcase that has been running since 1916.



WA Potatoes represents potato growers across the state, many of which are based in the south west region.



One of the key messages the WA Potatoes team will share comes via an international marketing campaign called “Imagine a World Without Potatoes”.



The campaign is coordinated by the International Centre for Potatoes in Peru and has members across the globe including Europe, UK, China, and Western Australia.

WA Potatoes project manager, Georgia Thomas, said the organisation is asking show-goers to say what they would miss in a world without potatoes.



"We will then share their messages during the event and on social media,” Ms Thomas said.

“The aim is to encourage people not to take the humble potato for granted and remind them that there are so many great things about potatoes, including that they are healthy, budget friendly and incredibly delicious."

Participants in the message wall activity will go in the draw to win a voucher for Tall Timbers restaurant in Manjimup.

WA Potatoes will also include messaging about Buy West Eat Best in their display to serve as a reminder of the power of working together to achieve more for industry.

“This event is the perfect opportunity for us to support the local community in the region. We are really looking forward to a fun day and hope we can find a record breaking giant potato," Ms Thomas said.

The story WA searching for spud with thud first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.