Incitec advises growers to order fert early

INCITEC Pivot is sending a message out to its grower customers that it is very much business as usual.

Following the devastating North Queensland floods there were disruptions to the company's phosphate business due to the train line between its facility at Phosphate Hill and Townsville being cut.

However, Gerard Buckle, head of sales and operations in south-east Australia, reassured growers there would be no issues from Incitec Pivot's end in meeting demand.

Mr Buckle said by leveraging its global supply chain, Incitec Pivot had plenty of fertiliser in stock and more on the way.

He said there would be sufficient supplies of ammonium phosphate fertilisers for all the company's east coast markets, but urged farmers to get in early to ensure there were no logistical problems in getting the product back to their farm when they need it.

In many years logistical issues arise in terms of finding sufficient truck freight to move the product upcountry.

This year, with subdued east coast demand, due to lower orders out of drought impacted areas in Queensland, NSW and northern Victoria, many farmers are leaving orders until later as they do not think there will be an issue in moving the product back.

However, Mr Buckle said getting in early was the best way to avoid potential logjams.

“We encourage farmers to get in early and place their fertiliser orders with their local Dealer to secure transport before the peak season hits.”

