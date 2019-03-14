People wake up to find Facebook, Instagram aren't working

HAVING trouble scrolling through Facebook or lurking on Instagram this morning?

You're not alone.

Just days after the World Wide Web turned 30, one of its biggest players has gone down.

People have reported being unable to access Facebook or Instagram either online or via mobile apps.

Facebook turned to its competition, Twitter, to confirm there was an issue.

"We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," it said in a statement.

The company assured people the issue was not related to a DDoS attack.

The website https://downdetector.com shows a spike of complaints from about 3am.