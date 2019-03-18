Cheaper but Tassie price bubble continues Noel Clear "Graters" Bracknell and Ben Grubb "Strathroy" Breadalbane were both volume vendors at the Elders Powranna sale.

Northwest coast backgrounder, John Dart, Wynyard was again a volume buyer at Elders Powranna sale.

Wade Rockliffe, Sheffield and Elders Scott Frankcombe purchased 40 steers and heifers to background for the winter trade market.

Angus Scott, White Hills, sold with daughter Amelia, their annual draft of "The Rocks" Angus weaners.

Mary Zegveld, Tunnell, with partner Dennis Bassett sold February//March-drop Angus steers to $1250 a head from their northeast properties.



Although cheaper, the Tasmanian store cattle market continues to live in a price bubble compared to their north island neighbors.

This week's Elders conducted market at Powranna, which had the added benefit of some unsuccessful mainland support, saw prices for heavy steer weaners average five cents lower while smaller backgrounder steers traded 10 to 15-cents cheaper.



Sales of small and younger steer weaners overall averaged 40-cents or $60-$80 a head less.



However in spite of concerns now being raised above the Tasmanian weather most of the usual North, Northwest and Northeast coast grass-finishers supported the market plying a slightly more cautious approach to bidding.



Heavy yearling-off and weaner steers, 360 to 450kg made $1000 to $1280 and averaged 312c/kg while weaner steers, 300-360kg, made $970 to $1270, and averaged 340c/kg.



Lighter backgrounder steer weaners, 240-300kg, made $810 to $1030, average 338c/kg while smaller younger weaners made $670- to $860 a head to average 326c/kg.



Auctioneer Alan Perry said given the conditions elsewhere in the country sellers would naturally be happy with the sale outcome.



"The cattle were fresh, they carried good weight and bloom and in comparison they weren't all that much different to 12 months ago". He said this was especially the case for the top end of the market where repeat buyers went head-to-head on selected lines.



The heifer market, which also traded above mainland rates, lost an average of 10 to 12c/kg at the better end of the market and up to 25c/kg on the small and younger lines.

Heavy heifers were sold to a top of $1130 a head, medium weights, 300-360kg made $810- $930 a head, average 272c/kg while lighter heifers 240-300kg made $620 to $790, average 267c/kg.

The market top of $1280 a head was shared by "Glenmore" - Denis Bassett selling 15 Angus steers, 388kg, and "Woodsdale" - FJV & HM Scott with the sale of five Simmental-cross steers, 456kg.

Closed behind at the price of $1270 a head "The Rocks" - ST Scott & Son sold 15 Angus steers, 360kg, and "Stonehenge" - GA & DE Geale - 17 Angus steers, 361kg.

"Sandfly" - John Irvine sold 13 Limousin-cross steers, 434kg, at $1260.



"Hermitage" - J & J Rose sold 12 Angus steers, 361kg at $1250 while Mary Zegveld, "Fern Valley" sold eight Angus steers, 400kg, at $1250.

At the top of the heifer sales, "Targa" - EW Broadhurst & Son sold nine Angus heifers, 420kg, at $1130, also sold at the same money was four Murray Grey heifers, 432kg, prepared by IL & SM French, "Corraville".



A pen of eight "Sandfly" Limousin-cross heifers, 405kg, @ $1120 while "Fairbanks" - Robert A Hall sold 10 Angus heifers, 362kg, at $960>

The market's largest sellers included:



"Effingham" - Winston & Bridget Archer, George Town: 167 Angus steers, avg $750 - (225kg)



"Gaters" - Noel & Mary Clear, Bracknell: 160 head -(101 Angus steers, 59 Angus heifers) avg $854 - (266kg)

"The Rocks" - Scott Family, White Hills: 160 head - (122 Angus steers, 38 Angus heifers) avg $988 - (298kg)

"Bona Vista" - John Mundy, Fingal Valley:109 Angus & Angus x steers, avg $855 - (264kg)

"Meadsfield" - Geoff & K Hall, Bothwell: 110 head - (59 Angus/Hereford x steers, 51 Angus/Hereford x heifers) $836 avg - (271kg)

and the market's volume buyers were:



JL Dart, Wynyard: 297 steers, Tas Feedlot, Powranna: 140 steers, G Wigg & Son, Marrawah: 126 steers, 49 heifers, Ian L & H Johnson, Preston: 120 steers, LP & LJ Astell, NW Coast: 66 heifers, NR & EE Saunders, Tamara Valley: 66 steers, GD & BF Lindsay, Bracknell; 65 steers.

