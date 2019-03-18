There were some smart pens of cattle dispersed through a much plainer yarding at Ballarat's monthly store cattle sale on Friday.

Ballarat prices correct as the season unravels Janine Balharrie, Holm Point, Myrniong, purchased 34 steers at 290 cents a kg

Ian Shaw and Greg Shaw, Langsons Hill, Ballarat, sold 29 steers at $1070 each and 12 heifers at $1350 each

TB White auctioneer, Tom Madden in action at Ballarat store cattle sale

Landmark's Paul Constable calls for further bids.

Judy Norman, Clarkes Hill, Ballarat, sold 11 Heifers at 343 cents a kg

Jamie McConachy auctioneer-ed for Charles Stewart and Co

Tash and Phill Reading, Elston Pastoral, North Stawell, sold 14 Angus cows and calves

Graeme Nicholson performed the auctioneer's duties for the Elders Rural Services network

James Haddick sold for the private agent form of HR Richardson. Tweet Facebook of

Graeme Nicholson, Elders said that the March penning of 3100 head was much plainer in quality than the month earlier annual sale, with the ensuring hot and dry weather, in between times, has taken a huge toll on the surrounding supply area.

Mr Nicholson said that prices were also "off-the-pace of the annual market" but were in line the adjustments in the prime physical market.



Heavy steers he said made to a best of $1500 while the tops of the weaner steers made up to $1260.



James Haddick, HF Richarsdon said "the writing was on the wall Ballarat was set for a correction.



"It must be remembered Ballarat had a cracking February market where almost all steers made 300c/kg or better.



"We knew it was coming but there were parts of this market that weren't as bad as it could have been" he said.

The market for smaller weaners, Graeme Nicholson said was significantly cheaper with steers about the 300-310kg made $850 while lighter, 230-240kg, steers traded about the $500 a head level.



After a cracking February sale the writing was on the wall Ballarat prices would correct". - James Haddrick

The buyer gallery he said was very particular. The well-bred, large lines he said attracted good interest but the smaller, younger, mixed, colored and plainer lots all generated less and at times limited interest.

James Haddrick assessed better sales in the heavier end of the weaner section and the better covered grown and heavy steers around the 265- 280c/kg market.



The heaviest steers in the market weighed at 747kg made $1760, while 600kg Angus steers made $1490 and a second draft of the same truck, 565kg, made $1525.



The heifer market according to both agents was cheaper but gained good support from a number of feeders and processors putting cattle away for the winter.

"There wasn't the change in heifers prices as the steers" Mr Nicholson said.



"It was okay. Most made 240-250c/kg, with pens, 400kg, sold to $1000 a head while, 220-230kg, heifers made $350 to $500.

Mr Haddrick said the better conditioned heifers sold to the feeders were least affected as prices corrected.



Heifers sold to the feeders he said, which had weights above 350kg made 260-265c/kg while pens with less weight "the lighter they were the further the more the rate was discounted.



The story Ballarat prices correct as the season unravels first appeared on Stock & Land.