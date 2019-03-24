100 activists 'invade' southern Queensland feedlot | Video

Police were called to the Lemontree Feedlot at Millmerran in southern Queensland yesterday after up to 100 animal rights activists entered the property and took photographs and footage of the stock.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police said the protesters, who later posted to the Animal Activists Collective Facebook page, entered the property at 11.45am and left when police arrived.

In the video, the activists can be seen walking around the property wearing t-shirts with the words 'Meat the Victims'. They claim to have seen "many dead cattle" and calves separated from their mothers.

The Federal Agriculture Minister and local member David Littleproud has slammed the protesters as having "no moral compass".

He confirmed the feedlot is listed on the Aussie Farms map and has called on all state governments to increase trespass laws and penalties

"States must create a serious penalty for trespassing on family farms.

"For police from surrounding towns to be called to protect farming families is a waste of resources, a broader public safety issue and an absolute disgrace.

"Animal Welfare groups have lost their social licence. They have no moral compass when they are prepared to intimidate innocent Australians and their actions taints their own cause."

This publication launched the #protectour farms campaign in January, calling on governments to grant stronger protections from extreme activists in the wake of the social media storm around the release of farmers' personal details on the anti-farming website, Aussie Farms.

Photo posted to Facebook by the Animal Activist Collective.

The campaign is calling on the government to revoke the charity status of Aussie Farms, strengthen farmers' privacy protections and increase penalties for trespass.

Related Reading

Join our campaign and protect our farmers



Yesterday, Mr Littleproud said Aussie Farms could no longer argue its map was anything but an attack map for activists.



"This is the second invasion onto a property listed on their map in recent months," he said.

"The slaps on the wrist being handed out to animal activists invading family farms is encouraging them to escalate their efforts. A real deterrent is needed before someone gets seriously hurt or killed. There are children living on these family farms.

"I again call for calm from all involved.

"Vegans eat plenty of farm produce and I respect their right to be vegan.

Photo posted to Facebook by the Animal Activist Collective.

"However nobody has the right to trespass onto people's family properties.

"Nobody would like to see a stranger show up at their residence where their children live and I'm genuinely worried there will be a serious incident.

"We've seen utterly ridiculous penalties handed out to trespassing and thieving animal activists in the past few months.

The incident follows also the $1 fine issued over the Gippy Goats invasion in Victoria, and a $200 fine to a Sunshine Coast offender who trespassed at a piggery - she received less for the third offence than she did for the second.

VFF slam 'deplorable' animal activist decision

The story 100 activists 'invade' southern Queensland feedlot | Video first appeared on Farm Online.