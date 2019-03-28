AUSTRALIA has barely tapped the potential for pecan nut production.
That was one of the take-away messages from organisers of the Pecan Farming Info Day held at Boyne River Pecans at Mundubbera, Qld last week.
The newly-created Australian Pecan Association hosted the day which included an orchard walk and a presentation on the details of growing the nut, followed by lunch.
About 50 people attended the event including current pecan growers and others looking for more information about the crop.
Boyne River Pecans owners, husband and wife team Boyd Paton and Michelle Chicken, said there was plenty of help available from within the industry for those considering investing in it.
"They're a very open group. They definitely foster a culture of sharing information and helping others and that's been there right from the start when Stahmann established themselves many years ago," Ms Chicken said.
"It's definitely a culture we would like to foster going forward."
Drone pilot, Meg Kummerow, Fly the Farm, gave a drone demonstration while also telling of the possibilities of using drones on farm and the latest technology developments which could see them used for bird control.
Glen Crimmins from Stahmann Farms, the largest grower and processor of pecan nuts in Australia, gave an update on the pecan price outlook and his thoughts on the positive future of the industry.
The event was sponsored by Suncorp Agribusiness.
RELATED READING
- Australia doing heavy lifting on global macadamia marketing
- Murrungundy Pistachios are growing the happy nut
- Masterchef Australia 2019 highlights Queensland produce
The story Interest in pecan nuts draws plenty first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.