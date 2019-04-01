Native fruits in new yoghurt range

INDIGENOUS fruits are providing the flavour bases for a new range of yoghurts being produced in South Australia.

Adelaide indigenous food specialists, Something Wild, and South Australia's farmer-owned dairy food operation, Fleurieu Milk Company, this month launched the new range of Fleurieu Milk yoghurts featuring Kakadu Plum, Quandong, Muntrie and Davidson Plum.

The products are available through SA Independent Grocers.



Visitors to the Adelaide Central Market stands of Something Wild and Fleurieu Milk Company have had the chance to try the first partially-released of the four exciting flavoured yoghurts, Kakadu Plum.



RELATED READING

Something Wild co-founder and former Port Adelaide footballer, Daniel Motlop, said the Kakadu Plum infused yoghurt flies off the shelf and quickly sells out when they've had it in stock.

The young men and women of the Power Aboriginal Programs have a taste for the yoghurt - it's served to them daily at lunch as they complete the programs.



The products are also finding their way to the popular club's corporate partners at presentations and events.

"They all taste great, but Kakadu Plum is my favourite... because it's from where I'm from,'' Daniel Motlop said.

EAT UP: AFL players Daniel Motlop and Danyle Pearce with a swag of the new Fleurieu Milk Company yoghurts.

The Kakadu plum harvest, about 400km south of Darwin, creates up to 200 seasonal jobs for Wadeye women with plums supplying the superfood industry, including to Fleurieu Milk's Myponga, SA, dairy factory.

Kakadu plum has 55 times more vitamin C than an orange, was a key food source for the Wadeye people and has been broadly recognised for its health benefits.

Fleurieu Milk Company's Clay Sampson said beyond the great flavours of yoghurt being created under the collaboration of two dedicated South Australian food companies, there also was a great story to tell.

"We could have come up with all the usual flavours but thought let's do something totally different and out of left field,'' Mr Sampson said.

"Under this partnership, we are creating great tasting yoghurts with tried and tested health benefits.



"Fleurieu Milk Company and Something Wild are working to create sustainable Indigenous food businesses supporting economic development in Aboriginal communities.''

I love being out there by myself or taking Daniel out to go harvest. We have a barbecue and do the harvesting, just like we did as kids. - Danyle Pearce

Quandongs are sourced predominantly from Alice Springs and the Davidson Plums from Queensland, while new Something Wild team member and former Port Adelaide and Fremantle footballer Danyle Pearce is getting among the action himself to help harvest the baby apple-like Muntrie fruit.

Found in the parts of both his father and mother's country of the Coorong and around the coast stretching to Port Lincoln, the Muntre harvesting is the highlight of Pearce's week working in the operations, he said.

"Every Friday I go out and harvest depending on what we need,'' he said.



"I love being out there by myself or taking Daniel out to go harvest. We have a barbecue and do the harvesting, just like we did as kids.

"Where we do a lot of the harvesting is around where my family is from and it is great to get back to that country and do the things we love doing.

"It's even better now to know that the rest of South Australia gets to taste it all with the new range of yoghurts."

The products are available at something Wild at Adelaide Central market, Fleurieu Milk and leading independent grocers.



The story Native fruits in new yoghurt range first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.