Skyline offers contemporary living | Video

SKYLINE is a modern day homestead overlooking 233 hectares (575 acres) of open grazing country at Rosevale, with panoramic views of the Scenic Rim.

A change in circumstances means that the current owners will be moving on, allowing a buyer to purchase an 'as new' six bedroom, five bathroom homestead that has been meticulously finished.

The promotional video for Skyline at Rosevale.

The exceptional quality finishes complement the low maintenance, industrial feel of the interior. The architecture of the home is visually pleasing as are the magnificent, almost 360 degree views from the homestead.

Features of the home include: polished concrete and hardwood floors; 12 foot ceilings; and an inground pool.



The Skyline homestead overlooks 233 hectares.

The home's elevated position commanding views over 95 per cent of the property.

A separate shed has been converted into a four bedroom studio, suitable for a manager or to accommodate extended family.

Improvements include two sets of cattle yards.

Skyline also has a six bay shed and two sets of cattle yards. The property has 37 paddocks serviced by a laneway system. The country is predominantly cleared and is estimated to run 100-plus head.

The property is on three titles and is watered by two creeks, a dam, and 162,000L of tank storage.

The exceptional quality finishes complement the low maintenance, industrial feel of the interior.

Marketing agent Andrew Goodall said Skyline was the perfect homestead for those looking to either downsize from a larger cattle property, and still have room to run 100 breeders.



"Or it would suit those who want a majestic yet easily maintained homestead on their own large and peaceful block," he said.

Skyline will be auctioned in Brisbane on May 10.

Contact Andrew Goodall, 0412 093 551, Ray White Rural Brisbane or Garth Weatherall, 0438 793 100, Bartholomew and Co.

RELATED STORY: 'Wandoan's Pony Plains sold at auction'.

RELATED STORY: 'Corfield's Thordale ready for cattle'.

The story Skyline offers contemporary living | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.