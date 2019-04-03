Rare vintage tractor collection up for grabs RARE FIND: More than 100 restored tractors will be auctioned on Sunday April 7.

Many different models make up the collection.

More than 100 classic and vintage tractors with a combined value of more than $1 million will be offered at a no-reserve auction held in Geelong, Vic, on Sunday, April 7.



The collection has only ever been seen in full by a few people, and features tractors from 1919 to 1980.



The tractors were acquired by a private collector through the years, but the 87-year-old has decided that the time is right to downsize and disperse his collection, which he says has given him "so much joy".



A large variety of tractors make up the collection, including Allis-Chalmers, Oliver, Case, John Deere, B.F.Avery, Massey-Harris, Massey-Ferguson, Minneapolis-Moline, Chamberlain, McCormick and McCormick-Deering models.



The majority of tractors in the collection have been restored and are in functioning condition.

We have never before seen (a collection) like it in Australia. - ROBBIE RICHARDS

Donington Auctions will conduct the sale of the collection, which includes crawlers, stationary engines and vehicles of predominantly post-war American makes and models, together with a selection of European and Australian examples.

Donington Auctions director Robbie Richards said a collection of this calibre was rare.

"This is a once in a lifetime collection, and we have never before seen one like it in Australia," he said.

Mr Richards said he was expecting interest from across the nation and also from overseas buyers.



Details: doningtonauctions.com.au

