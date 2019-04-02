Government builds its ag exports agenda in budget

Agricultural exports remain an ongoing focus for the federal government, with $29.4 million allocated over four years to increase access to offshore markets and break down non-tarriff barriers.

This year's federal budget included $11.4m for research and development into plant genetics and propogative material to develop new products and tap into more markets.

The ongoing Agricultural Trade and Market Access Co-operation program received an additional $6.8m, to break down technical barriers that hinder market access for Australian exports.

Work to increase market access for boutique exporters of high value goods was boosted with a $6.1m funding injection to the existing Package for Small Exporters program, building on the $15m funding allocation from 2013.

There is a $5.1m investment to fund the bureaucracy to work with industry and identify 11 specific non-tariff barriers, which can add costs to exorted produce even when Australia has negotiated with the importing nation to reduce or eliminate tariffs.

Import countries can use non-tariff barriers to maintain a market advantage for domestic produce, and include additional costs to Australian exports from things such as biosecurity and health regulations.

On top of the $29.4m for global initiatives the federal government will invest $9.5m to strengthen co-operation with China on ag trade and food safety regulation.

"Trade is key to growing our agricultural sector and if we reach the goal of $100b over the next decade this will set us up with more jobs and opportunities for our kids," said Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.

"We will also continue to support market access requests and enhanced food safety to ensure we capture the gains from new free trade agreements, meet importing country requirements and maintain our clean, green reputation."

Earlier this year the federal government invested $32m to develop new information systems to reduce the time and cost to industry from gaining access to, and complying with, Australia's export certifications and customs requirements.

Last year's federal budget invested $51m into boosting market access, centring on funding for five new ag counsellors to work in offshore markets, including Mexico, Chile and the UK, to connect Australian exporters with new opportunities.



