Disgraced Nats MP's story of 'redemption'

A Nationals politician who was disgraced after meeting a woman through a "sugar daddy" website says his story is one of "redemption and grace".

Andrew Broad made his valedictory speech on Wednesday after deciding in December to not recontest the Victorian seat of Mallee.

It was that month revealed the married politician used a "sugar baby" website to meet up with a younger woman in Hong Kong, charging taxpayers for the domestic leg of the trip.

The MP thanked his "long-suffering and very forgiving wife", saying he measured his success by still having a loving home to return to.

"My story is a story of redemption and grace," he told the chamber.

"I look forward to living out many chapters ahead with my wonderful wife."

Mr Broad stepped down as assistant minister to Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack days after the "sugar daddy" scandal was made public.

The Victorian spent six years in office and says he's proud of never being kicked out of the chamber.

He finds it odd some MPs wear that badge proudly.

"The children of Australia are watching and they expect and deserve better," he said.

Mr Broad also took aim at cuts to Australia's foreign aid budget.

"I'm disappointed it's been reduced from $5 billion annually to $3.8 billion, before being increased to $4 billion," he said.

"To many Australians this seems like a lot of money, but when put in context... our aid budget is less than one per cent of total expenditure."

People understood his passion for foreign aid when they realised it meant medicine for children and food parcels for those in need, he added.

"This is about who we are as a nation - a compassionate and generous people who believe having a fair go extends to all citizens of the world, not just Australians," he said.

Australian Associated Press

