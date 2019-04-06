Top shots at Roma

Some 525 competitors from all states and territories in Australia plus the best from New Zealand and a small contingent from Fiji have been competing in the Australian Clay Target Association national trap shooting championships.
It's the third time the prestigious national competition has been hosted by Roma, also home to the national president Robert Nugent, who said his town had done itself proud over the 10 days of competition.
"It's a great thing for rural communities," he said. "This is the only opportunity that Queenslanders get to compete on their own grounds and I think you can see that's shown by the results."
Queenslanders took advantage of the opportunity of having the national competition on their doorstep, with 233 of them taking part.
The next largest contingent came from New South Wales, 105 of them, followed by Victoria with 76 shooters.
There were 33 Tasmanians who crossed the ditch to take part, followed by 28 South Australians, 20 Western Australians, 13 from the Northern Territory, four from the ACT, 10 from New Zealand, and two from Fiji.
Women and people of all ages were on the winner's podium, with 92 ladies competing, 74 super veterans (over 65), 101 veterans (55-65), 44 juniors (16-21) and 26 sub-juniors (under 16).
Victorian names dominated the winner's list, with Phil Grainger, Matt Molan and Gary Hayden from the Noorat Gun Club taking out the overall, sub-junior and super veteran high gun championships, while Stephen Haberman, Echuca, won the veterans high gun.
New Zealander Kent Nicholl was the junior high gun winner while Queenslander Jessica Harris, from the Tarawera Recreation Club in the Goondiwindi district won the national ladies high gun.
The teenage sensation that stunned the Australian shooting world a week earlier by beating a number of national champions to win a car at Roma's pre-national competition, Colleambally's Chloe Evans, won the national C grade high gun.
New Zealander Peter Skrine won the B grade high gun while Julian Daly from the Pioneer Club in North Queensland took out the A grade high gun.
In AA grade the national high gun champion is Darryn Nicholls from the Broken Hill club, South Australia.
