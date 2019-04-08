Killarney's high country grazing | Video

SOUTH East Queensland's high country treasure is on the market, to be auctioned by Colliers International in Brisbane on May 3.

Developed by well respected cattleman, the late Pat Boyle, Mount Colliery covers 1252 hectares (3094 acres) on country ranging from 800 metres up to 1080m above sea level.

Located about 35km from Warwick in the Killarney district and less than 5km from the Queensland/NSW border, the property is in 11 titles comprising of 20 freehold lots.

The property has fertile rainforest and scrub soils, growing prolific kikuyu and clover pastures.

The average annual rainfall is regarded as 1250mm (50 inches), which is ideal for pasture production. Because of its high altitude, on rare occasions there have been snow events.

There are numerous watering points for livestock across the property. Most are spring fed, which provide a reliable year round water supply. Platypus have been sighted in one of the dams.

The property is divided into 14 paddocks with split post and barb fencing.

The property is at the headwaters of the Condamine River catchment.

An all weather gravel road runs up from the township of Mount Colliery and through the property.

Improvements include two dwellings, sheds, and three sets of cattle yards.

Marketing agent Ben Forrest, Colliers International, said the property was often referred as 'Heaven' because of its picturesque scenery and peaceful ambiance.

"Mount Colliery is cleared and developed, high rainfall country," Mr Forrest said.

"The combination of 50 inches of rain enables the kikuyu and clover pastures to thrive. This highly fertile country is suitable for both breeding and fattening."

Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Trenton Hindman, 0429 701 080, Colliers International.

