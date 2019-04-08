Veggycation aims to lift veg consumption

THE vegetable industry is attempting to do something about stagnant Australian vegetable consumption with the re-launch of the Veggycation campaign.

The Hort Innovation funded program sees the revamp of the Veggycation website which features the nutrition, origins, health benefits of vegetables, plus cooking and storage tips for more than 80 vegetables.



The site is an online educational tool designed for both growers and educators.



The site includes information around health claims already approved by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand, postharvest storage advice and handling, and waste reduction techniques.

Figures released by Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics in March showed per person vegetable consumption in Australia had not increased significantly over the past six years.

"Over the medium term, per person vegetable consumption in Australia is expected to remain close to current levels," the report said.



But the vegetable industry is aiming to go beyond "current levels".

Accredited dietitian and nutritionist Jemma O'Hanlon said education was the key to greater vegetable consumption, which in turn would boost retail spending to support local growers.



"Less than five per cent of Australians currently meet the recommended daily intake of vegetables," she said.

"According to the Australian Dietary Guidelines, the recommended average standard serving of vegetables per day is 2.5 serves for a toddler aged up to three, and around 5.5 servings per day for adults and children aged 12 and up.

NEW LOOK: A screenshot from the revamped Veggycation site.

"Obesity in Australia is pandemic affecting people of all ages, all cultural backgrounds and across all socioeconomic statuses, and this won't change until we, as a nation, become more informed about the decisions we make regarding the food we eat.

"The Veggycation resource is a highly educational and easy to use interactive tool that gives educators and health professionals, accurate and detailed information about the health benefits of vegetables to encourage increased consumption."

Ms O'Hanlon said the approved health claims featured on the website also supported growers by providing them with information to help grow awareness about the nutritional value in the produce they grow.

"This website is a fantastic tool that arms growers and the wider industry with information to educate and grow awareness around the benefits that incorporating more vegetables into their diets can provide, which will hopefully lead to improved health outcomes across the board," she said.

To access the Veggycation online tool please visit: veggycation.com.au



