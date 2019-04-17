Trials program delivers on local priorities

Main Trial Site host Alex Keamy (left), Watheroo, with his son Ollie.

RESEARCH, development and extension has become an integral part of industry growth across the agricultural sector.

With growers seeking that production edge, grower groups such as the Liebe Group lead the way in delivering local trials and demonstrations that increase awareness of improved farm management practices.

The dedication to R, D & E across the Liebe Group region will see almost 40 trials being co-ordinated and implemented across an area from Carnamah to Beacon this season.

In collaboration with research partners, the Liebe Group will establish 17 trials and demonstrations at the 2019 Main Trial Site at Watheroo.

Hosted by the Keamy family, the site will be home to National Variety Trials (NVTs) in wheat and barley, a canola variety trial, pre and post-emergent herbicide trials in cereals, legumes and canola, herbicide resistance screening, seeding and cultivation demonstrations and more.

The 2019 season will see six established project sites continue to be monitored, while six new sites will cover a variety of work including; three grower scale demonstrations of agronomy packages for pulse crops and three foliar micronutrient trials, as part of the Grains Research and Development Corporation's investment in the region.

The Liebe Group will also continue to strengthen industry partnerships by assisting researchers from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and CSIRO select appropriate sites for their projects.

This will include the Dalwallinu and surrounding regions being exposed to work such as the chickpea NVT, agronomy packages for chickpeas and lentils being run by Mark Seymour and the pulse agronomy team at DPIRD and the continuation of GRDC's investment in the Subsoil Constraints program, led by David Hall, DPIRD.

With the support of Liebe Group partner Landmark and Australian seed company Seednet, a three-year demonstration of the summer active perennial pasture species Lanza Tedera, at Buntine, will provide growers with an opportunity to explore its benefits for livestock production, nitrogen fixation and its contribution to the sustainable management of soils at high risk of erosion.

With an extensive amount of research being undertaken across the Liebe Group region, this has given rise to some satellite sites.

Research hubs at Watheroo, Dalwallinu and Kalannie will provide many growers access to the latest research and agronomy, connecting them with industry partners who provide information to help improve farm practices for the future.

Field walks, discussion groups and the Spring Field Day will bring research from across the regions to life.

The large research program is a testament to the dedication of the industry to finding solutions for WA growers and all are welcome to see this work at the Spring Field Day, on Thursday September 12, 2019.