Training opportunities taken up in the regions

Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

THE State government is providing training grants across 45 regional communities to develop workforce skills and grow job opportunities.

The Regional Traineeship Program supports local government authorities and Community Resource Centres (CRCs) to provide local training, skills and employment opportunities, providing grants of up to $30,000.



The State government's $1.35 million investment will support vocational education training for 45 organisations and their local communities - including expanding the traineeship program to nine regional local governments for the first time.

A further 17 organisations are currently being assessed for funding.



The funds are administered through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.



Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the Regional Traineeship Program offered a range of training opportunities in the regions, whether it be skills diversification, upskilling people in the workforce or kickstarting a career.



"It's fantastic to see such good uptake from local governments whose communities previously did not have access to this program," Ms MacTiernan said.



"We have seen strong regional interest in this program, with many applicants focused on supporting training for business, tourism, community services, ranger skills development, automotive servicing technology, and library and information services.



"These are all skills that help support strong regional communities, benefit our local workforce and support growth across WA.



"The McGowan Government has committed $2 million towards the Regional Traineeship Program in 2019-20, as part of continued efforts to support jobs and economic development in the regions."