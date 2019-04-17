Coalition pledges $100m for Tas irrigators

Tasmania's horticulture industry will get a $100 million boost for irrigation if the coalition wins the federal election.

Scott Morrison will announce the promise for five water supply projects on Wednesday, as his campaign's focus shifts to the island state.

"The Liberal-Nationals government is determined to unlock the economic potential of our regions and we know often the answer is simply, 'just add water'," the prime minister said.

Mr Morrison will start the day in Melbourne on Wednesday after two days spent in Victoria campaigning in marginal Liberal-held seats.

On Tuesday, he targeted Corangamite, with sitting Liberal MP Sarah Henderson notionally behind after a redistribution.

The government says the third tranche of the Tasmanian irrigation project could result in $114 million of economic benefit a year and 2600 full-time jobs.

The coalition doesn't hold any seats in Tasmania, but it is targeting three potential gains in Bass, Braddon and Lyons.

Mr Morrison said the fully delivered irrigation plan could deliver 78,000 megalitres of water, 479km of pipelines, seven dams, 23 pump stations and four power stations.

"This project will unlock thousands of jobs across Tasmania, strengthen our economy and support our farmers," he said.

The announcement comes off the back of $1.78 million committed to the state government for feasibility studies for irrigation.

Mr Morrison will also promise $30 million for a Launceston precinct for defence research and development.

The precinct at the University of Tasmania's Australian Maritime College will aim to boost Australia's defence capability.

"Our plan for strong economy means we're backing Tasmania's defence industries and naval capability with a $30 million investment," Mr Morrison said.

The prime minister has campaigned hard on the coalition's economic management credentials, wooing senior voters in Victoria on Tuesday.

Australian Associated Press

