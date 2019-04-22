It was a perfect start to the 2019 Adina Polocrosse World Cup held at the 'colosseum' of polocrosse Morgan Park near Warwick.



It's not only the 64 players from across the world that are performing but some of the best polocrosse horses from across Australia that are also in action.



Over 150 horses have been sourced for the event resulting in one of the largest horse recruitment drives in Australia's peacetime history.



Australia has taken an early lead defeating Zimbabwe 24-11 in the opening match.

Australian captain Abbott Grills said it was a great feeling to win the first game.



"It was a long wait to get the ball started after the official opening and we came away with a great score line," Abbott said.



"Our pool of horses performed exceptionally well overall."

Captain of Zimbabwe Graham Keith said it was good to get one game over, although the loss was disappointing.

"We have a good line of horses and we will re-set the button on Tuesday when we play Zambia."

This is Graham's second visit to Morgan Park, as he was a spectator on the sideline in 2003.

All the action and faces of Adina Polocrosse World Cup The Warwick Pipe Band leads the opening ceremony.

Members of the UK team.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Queens formed part of the opening ceremony.

Assistant coach for the Australian team, Cameron Shepherd, with Sally McGrath.

Members of the South African team.

Members of the Irish team.

Team USA.

The Australian team.

The flags have been raised.

World Cup umpires

The official party at the opening ceremony.

MC Warwick Fraser at the official opening.

Captain of the USA team, Rob Shuttles is welcomed by Southern Downs Regional Council mayor Tracey Dobie.

Some of the team captains with the official party.

Let the game begin Australia versus Zimbabwe. Australia claimed victory 24-11.

The Polocrosse World Cup.

Polocrosse personalities Stewart Neal with commentator David 'Skip' McIvor.

The Australian mixed team ready to play.

Zimbabwe ready for action.

Play underway.

Australia's no 2 and captain Abbott Grill.

Action.

Heading towards the goal post.

Samantha Bailey, Victoria, Aimee Keogh Ireland, Tegan Morris, Gunning, NSW and Katie Hennessy PIttsworth.

Darren and Gabby Barker, Cedar Creek.

Trisha and Tia Hall, Perth, WA.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud with John Knights, St George.

Ted, Jess and Henry Ellison, from Toowoomba.

Australian captain Abbott Grills said it was great to get the first win for Australia, when they defeated Zimbabwe 24-11.

Ted, Belinda and Jack Callanan, Nobby.

Zimbabwe caption Graham Keith said his team will re-set the button after Monday's loss and refocus for Tuesday when they play Zambia.

Jason Denny, Black Toyota, Warwick with Howard Gross, Warwick, and Damian Purcell, Black Toyota, Warwick. Tweet Facebook of

The story All the action and faces of Adina Polocrosse World Cup first appeared on Queensland Country Life.