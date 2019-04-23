Palmer party could sway four seats: poll

Scott Morrison will not rule out a preference deal with Clive Palmer after a new poll suggesting he could be a kingmaker in marginal seats.

A Newspoll released on Tuesday shows Mr Palmer's United Australia Party holds between five and 14 per cent of the primary vote in the marginal seats of Herbert in Queensland, Deakin in Victoria, Lindsay in NSW and Pearce in WA.

Preference deals with minor parties are expected to decide the winners of those electorates at the May 18 election.

The poll conducted for The Australian gives UAP more support than One Nation has in those electorates.

"I think what this shows is this election will be close and everybody's vote will matter," Mr Morrison told Sky News on Tuesday.

The prime minister didn't rule out a how-to-vote card deal with the controversial businessman, who has spent millions on political advertising in the lead up to the election.

"We talk to lots of parties but Australians are the ones who will decide the election, not parties," Mr Morrison told Nine's Today.

In April 2017, Mr Palmer compared Mr Morrison to Nazi SS chief Heinrich Himmler and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission to the Gestapo over talk of an ASIC probe into his company.

But Mr Morrison dismissed the insult, saying he intended looking to the future at the next election.

He pivoted to attacking Labor, the Greens and activist group GetUp, labelling Opposition Leader Bill Shorten the "godfather" of the latter because his former union donated money to them.

On a two-party preferred basis, support for the two major parties is split evenly in Herbert and Pearce, while Labor has a 51-49 lead in Lindsay and the Liberal Party has a 51-49 advantage in Deakin, according to the Newspoll.

UAP's primary vote is 14 per cent in Herbert, five per cent in Deakin, seven per cent in Lindsay and eight per cent in Pearce.

The survey of 2191 voters in the four electorates was carried out on Sunday.

Australian Associated Press

The story Palmer party could sway four seats: poll first appeared on Farm Online.